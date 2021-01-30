Left Menu

South Korea reports 458 more COVID-19 cases, 77,850 in total

South Korea reported 458 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 77,850.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], January 30 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 458 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 77,850. The daily caseload stayed below 500 for three straight days, but it hovered above 100 since November 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 152 were Seoul residents and 136 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Thirty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,278.Fifteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,414. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

A total of 618 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 67,121. The total recovery rate was 86.22 per cent. The country tested more than 5.61 million people, among whom 5,392,885 tested negative for the virus and 145,795 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

