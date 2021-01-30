Left Menu

US COVID-19 cases surpass 25 million mark

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million on Saturday. The country continues to remain the worst affected due to COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:02 IST
US COVID-19 cases surpass 25 million mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million on Saturday. The country continues to remain the worst affected due to COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins University, as many as 25,934,331 people have been tested for the virus so far. The death toll in the country stands at 436,819.

CNN quoted Johns Hopkins University as saying that there were 162,601 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States on Friday, with 3,483 related deaths. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 49,216,500 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 27,884,661 shots administered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Louise Linton drops trailer of writer-directorial debut film 'Me You Madness'

Hollywood star Louise Linton and wife of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has released the trailer for the film Me You Madness, which she wrote and directed. She also stars in the flick. According to Fox News, Me You Madness wi...

Future-Reliance deal: Biyani says Amazon creating confusion, 'playing dog in the manger'

Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani has alleged that Amazon is playing the dog in the manger and trying to create confusion about the groups Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries.After all, they Amazon are inspired to name their pr...

BAI decides to hold domestic tournaments in April with revamped structure

The Badminton Association of India BAI on Saturday announced that the much-awaited domestic badminton action is set to begin from April this year. BAI has decided to resume the senior ranking tournaments with the revamped structure. The dec...

Power Ministry beats Power CPSUs by 37 runs in Power Cup 21

Ministry of Power defeated Power CPSUs by 37 runs in a friendly T20 match of the Power Cup 21 here on Saturday.Ministry of Power scored 159 runs in their stipulated 20 overs, while Power CPSU team finished with 122 runs.Union Minister of Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021