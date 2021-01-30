Left Menu

US CDC makes wearing masks mandatory in public transport from February 1

US citizens will be required to wear masks in public transport, including planes and trains, starting from February 1, according to the new order by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): US citizens will be required to wear masks in public transport, including planes and trains, starting from February 1, according to the new order by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an Order on January 29, 2021 requiring the wearing of masks by travelers to prevent spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," the authority said in a statement late on Friday, adding that the order will take effect on February 1 at 11:59 pm EST (04:59 on February 2 GMT).

The order applies to all passengers on public conveyances, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares, as well as conveyance operators -- crew, drivers, conductors, and other workers and operators of transportation hubs, such as airports, bus or ferry terminals. "People must wear masks that cover both the mouth and nose when awaiting, boarding, traveling on, or disembarking public conveyances. People must also wear masks when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub in the United States," the statement added.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden announced a new executive action that extended masking requirements to interstate travel "like on trains, planes and buses." On Wednesday, he mandated wearing face masks and observing social distancing on federal property. The United States has confirmed so far more than 25.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including 436,810 fatalities, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

