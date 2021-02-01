Ireland reports 1,247 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Ireland on Sunday reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 196,547, the country's National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement.

Dublin [Ireland], January 01 (ANI/Xinhua): Ireland on Sunday reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 196,547, the country's National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement.

Fifteen COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll to 3,307, said the statement.

As of Sunday afternoon, hospitalizations stood at 1,516 with 211 patients in intensive care units. (ANI/Xinhua)

