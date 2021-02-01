Afghanistan: 2 killed, 1 injured in Kabul blast

A civilian and a security force member were killed in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7 on Monday, TOLO News reported citing a police statement.

"Kabul police confirmed that one civilian and one security force member were killed in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7 and another security force member was wounded," TOLO News said in a tweet.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

