Afghanistan: 2 killed, 1 injured in Kabul blast
A civilian and a security force member were killed in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7 on Monday, TOLO News reported citing a police statement.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:10 IST
A civilian and a security force member were killed in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7 on Monday, TOLO News reported citing a police statement.
"Kabul police confirmed that one civilian and one security force member were killed in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7 and another security force member was wounded," TOLO News said in a tweet.
No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taliban
- Afghanistan
- Kabul