Left Menu

Bangladesh condemns military coup in Myanmar

Bangladesh on Monday condemned the military coup in Myanmar, where prominent civilian leaders were detained.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:14 IST
Bangladesh condemns military coup in Myanmar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh on Monday condemned the military coup in Myanmar, where prominent civilian leaders were detained. An official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Bangladesh firmly adheres to and promotes democratic ethos. We hope that the democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld in Myanmar. As an immediate and friendly neighbour, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar."

Earlier, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military. The state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar's first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country.

Telecommunications in the capital city of Naypyitaw and some other regions and states are also being cut off. The newly-elected lower house of the parliament was due to convene on Monday, however, the military called for a postponement.

Bangladesh in its statement also urged for the process of repatriation of the refugees to continue. Around 1 million Rohingyas, who fled from their native Myanmar in 2018 to escape atrocities from the armed forces, are living in refugee camps across the world, mostly in Dhaka .

"We have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and have been working with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh. We expect these processes to continue in right earnest," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa gets first vaccine doses, bringing relief to health workers

South Africas first coronavirus vaccine doses arrived by airplane on Monday, offering some relief for health workers who have been stretched during a second wave of infections and are first in line for the shots.President Cyril Ramaphosa an...

Chicago teachers face work stoppage in COVID-19 safety plan dispute

Chicago teachers appeared headed on Monday for a strike or lockout over their latest dispute with the third-largest U.S. school district after the two sides failed to reach an deal on a COVID-19 safety plan even as they vowed to keep talkin...

Myanmar's ruling military purges Suu Kyi govt, names 11 new ministerial posts

Myanmars ruling junta on Monday announced a purge of Aung San Suu Kyis government, removing 24 ministers and deputies and naming 11 replacements in its new administration after seizing power in a coup.The announcement was made on the milita...

Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers

Farmers protesting at various sites on the borders of Delhi on Monday unequivocally said they are only concerned about their common goal of having the three farm laws repealed, and what has been offered to the agriculture sector in the Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021