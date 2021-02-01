Left Menu

Twitter 'withholds' account of Prasar Bharati CEO

Twitter on Monday "withheld" account of Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and some other individuals and organisations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:01 IST
Twitter 'withholds' account of Prasar Bharati CEO
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Twitter on Monday "withheld" account of Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and some other individuals and organisations. The microblogging site said in a statement that it had responded to "a properly scoped request from an authorized entity".

"Many countries have laws that may apply to Tweets and/or Twitter account content. In our continuing effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time," Twitter said in a statement to ANI. Twitter accounts of Kisan Mukti Morcha has also been "withheld". Some of the "withheld" accounts had been tweeting about the controversial farm laws.

"Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g. if we receive a court order under seal). More information can be found here," the Twitter statement added. Prasar Bharati asked Twitter to explain the reason for withholding Vempati's account.

"Dear @twitter @TwitterIndia could you explain the grounds for withholding CEO Prasar Bharati's Twitter handle @shashidigital in India?" it said. Meanwhile, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Data Protection Bill, condemned the blocking of Prasar Bharti CEO's account and said it has "victimised the person who told you to take the right step".

"It shows how artificial is artificial intelligence," she said. The MP said Vempati had made a complaint concerning an account who was writing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While taking action they blocked his (Vempati's) account as well. This clearly shows when the real intelligence is missing this is what happens. I have always pleaded that there is a need for fair artificial intelligence. It clearly shows hashtag like that should have been detected immediately and should have been corrected immediately. The person who has made a complaint is obviously not a part of the process but by blocking that handle you are victimising the person who told you to take the right step," she said. Farmers have been protesting in Delhi for the repeal of three new farm laws. They have held 11 rounds of talks with the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa gets first vaccine doses, bringing relief to health workers

South Africas first coronavirus vaccine doses arrived by airplane on Monday, offering some relief for health workers who have been stretched during a second wave of infections and are first in line for the shots.President Cyril Ramaphosa an...

Motor racing-Correa to return to racing after Hubert's fatal accident

Ecuadorian-American Juan Manuel Correa announced his return to racing on Monday after recovering from the severe leg injuries he suffered in a 2019 Formula Two crash in which Frenchman Anthoine Hubert died. The 21-year-old said he would dri...

Chicago teachers face work stoppage in COVID-19 safety plan dispute

Chicago teachers appeared headed on Monday for a strike or lockout over their latest dispute with the third-largest U.S. school district after the two sides failed to reach an deal on a COVID-19 safety plan even as they vowed to keep talkin...

Myanmar's ruling military purges Suu Kyi govt, names 11 new ministerial posts

Myanmars ruling junta on Monday announced a purge of Aung San Suu Kyis government, removing 24 ministers and deputies and naming 11 replacements in its new administration after seizing power in a coup.The announcement was made on the milita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021