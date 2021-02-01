Left Menu

European Council condemns military coup in Myanmar, urges for release of detainees

Condemning the coup in Myanmar, the European Council on Monday called on the military to release people who have been detained and respect the election results.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the coup in Myanmar, the European Council on Monday called on the military to release people who have been detained and respect the election results. "I strongly condemn the coup in Myanmar and call on the military to release all who have been unlawfully detained in raids across the country," said Charles Michel, president of the European Council, in a tweet.

Similarly, Josep Borrell, EU's foreign policy chief, said that the election results should be respected. "I strongly condemn the coup carried out by the Myanmar military and call for the immediate release of those detained. Election results and constitution must be respected. Myanmar's people want democracy. The EU stands with them," said Borrell.

Echoing similar sentiments, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the "legitimate civilian government must be restored" in accordance with the "country's constitution and the November elections". "I call for the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained," she added.

Highlighting the EU's stance with regard to the military coup, David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli said, "We are united in our condemnation of the coup in Myanmar and in our call for the immediate release of all those detained. Election results must be respected and democracy restored." Earlier, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military.

The state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar's first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country. The newly-elected lower house of the parliament was due to convene on Monday, but the military called for a postponement.

The Myanmar military said on Monday the new election in the country will be held after the end of one-year emergency, which was imposed earlier in the day following the coup by the army leadership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

