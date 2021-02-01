Left Menu

Pakistan Minister says get vaccinated at own risk, as COVID-19 vaccine caused 'deaths in some countries'

Health Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Yasmin Rashid has warned people to get vaccinated at their own risk even as Prime Minister Imran Khan boasted of having received coronavirus vaccines from China.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:08 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Health Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Yasmin Rashid has warned people to get vaccinated at their own risk even as Prime Minister Imran Khan boasted of having received coronavirus vaccines from China. According to a report by The News International, Rashid advised people to vaccinate at their "own risk", saying there were side effects related to the COVID-19 vaccine, which she also claimed caused "deaths in some countries."

"There have been deaths due to the COVID-19 vaccine in some countries as well; therefore, everyone will be vaccinated at their own risk," she said. Later, she clarified her statement saying that it was not possible as of now to say how long the vaccine will remain effective.

"Research on the treatment of the coronavirus pandemic is still going on around the world." According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan has recorded 546,428 COVID-19 cases and 11,683 deaths so far. (ANI)

