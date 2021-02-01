Left Menu

Ukraine defence minister visits ISKCON temple in Bengaluru

Ukraine defence minister Andriy Taran accompanied by other delegates of his government visited ISKCON temple in Bengaluru on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:52 IST
Ukraine defence minister Taran visits ISKCON temple (Photo Credit: Twitter/ ISKCON Bangalore). Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine defence minister Andriy Taran accompanied by other delegates of his government visited ISKCON temple in Bengaluru on Monday. Vasylyovych was in the city to participation in Aero India 2021 event.

"This visit has been very exciting and interesting, I have never been to a temple-like this before," ISKCON Bangalore wrote in a tweet. According to ISKCON Bangalore, the delegation also visited the kitchen facility of the Akshaya Patra Foundation located in the temple premises and understood the operations that go into cooking 1.8 million meals every day.

Aero India is scheduled from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. The Aero India show is scheduled from February 3- 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

