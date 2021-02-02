Left Menu

Special friend, special relationship: Jaishankar after Indian-made vaccines reach UAE

A consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines reached UAE on Tuesday, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar adding that it denoted a 'special friend and a special relationship' between the two nations.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:51 IST
Special friend, special relationship: Jaishankar after Indian-made vaccines reach UAE
A consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines reaches UAE (Twitter/S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

A consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines reached UAE on Tuesday, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar adding that it denoted a 'special friend and a special relationship' between the two nations. The information was shared by the Jaishankar through his Twitter post, "Made in India vaccines reach Dubai. A special friend, a special relationship."

As a part of its vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi is providing Indian-made Covishield vaccines to other nations through the Vaccine Maitri initiative. As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to neighbouring countries so far under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Addressing a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava last Thursday said India plans to gift vaccine doses to Oman, CARICOM countries, Nicaragua, Pacific Island states. Srivastava said New Delhi also planned to supply 1 crore or 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to United Nations health workers under GAVI's (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) COVAX facility.

He also informed that India planned to commercially export coronavirus vaccine to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada, Mongolia, and other countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan recycles plastic waste into bricks stronger than concrete

Nzambi Matee hurls a brick hard against a school footpath constructed from bricks made of recycled plastic that her factory turns out in the Kenyan capital.It makes a loud bang, but does not crack. Our product is almost five to seven times ...

Biden to issue executive orders on asylum, legal immigration, separated families

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will order a major review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the legal immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trumps hard-line policies, two senior administ...

Living in bio-bubble not easy for anyone, rank doesn't matter: Sumit Nagal

Tennis player Sumit Nagal on Tuesday said that living in a bio-bubble is not easy for any player, and the situation can get taxing if the situation continues for longer. He also said that he can understand some players pulling out of Grand ...

Global business travel to grow 21% in 2021, trade group forecasts

Business travel spending is forecast to grow 21 this year worldwide, helped by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until the middle of the decade, a business travel association said on Tuesday. Spen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021