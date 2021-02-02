Left Menu

Balochistan: 15 killed, 9 injured in bus accident

At least 15 people were killed after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Uthal city of Lasbela district in Balochistan on Tuesday morning, local media reported.

ANI | Uthal (Balochistan) | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 15 people were killed after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Uthal city of Lasbela district in Balochistan on Tuesday morning, local media reported. The accident took place on the Quetta-Karachi highway, Express Tribune reported. Nine people were wounded in the accident.

Among the deceased were five women, three children and seven men who are yet to be identified. The bus was en route to Karachi from Panjgur area of Balochistan. (ANI)

