Left Menu

Indonesia reports 10,379 new COVID-19 cases, 304 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,379 within one day to 1,099,687, with the death toll adding by 304 to 30,581, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:39 IST
Indonesia reports 10,379 new COVID-19 cases, 304 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,379 within one day to 1,099,687, with the death toll adding by 304 to 30,581, the health ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 12,848 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 896,530.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,362 new cases, West Java 2,068, Central Java 1,116, East Java 847 and East Kalimantan 443.

No more new positive cases were found in West Nusa Tenggara province. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers aggressively resorted to rioting during protests: Govt

The government on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that 39 cases were registered between September and December 2020 against farmers protesting against the agri laws at Delhis borders and said they aggressively resorted to rioting, damage to prop...

Alibaba beats revenue forecast as Chinese regulators hover

Chinas Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as its e-commerce business benefited from a switch to online shopping triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.The results come as China clamps d...

SC to hear on Wednesday pleas related to tractor rally violence on Republic Day

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a batch of pleas pertaining to tractor rally violence in the national capital on the Republic Day, including the one which has sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge t...

Investor wealth jumps over Rs 10.48 lakh cr in two days of Budget-driven market rally

Investor wealth zoomed over Rs 10.48 lakh crore in two days as Budget-driven market euphoria continued to charge bulls on Tuesday.The BSE benchmark jumped 1,197.11 points or 2.46 per cent to close at 49,797.72 on Tuesday. During the day, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021