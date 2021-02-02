Indonesia reports 10,379 new COVID-19 cases, 304 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,379 within one day to 1,099,687, with the death toll adding by 304 to 30,581, the health ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 12,848 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 896,530.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,362 new cases, West Java 2,068, Central Java 1,116, East Java 847 and East Kalimantan 443.

No more new positive cases were found in West Nusa Tenggara province. (ANI/Xinhua)

