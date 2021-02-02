Left Menu

Protestors block minister's vehicle as demonstrations against Parliament dissolution continue to rage in Nepal

A group of protestors from the student wing of ruling Nepal Communist Party's rival faction blocked the route of a minister's vehicle and waived black flags, as they intensify protest against the Parliament dissolution.

ANI | Lalitpur | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:55 IST
Nepal flag. Image Credit: ANI

A group of protestors from the student wing of ruling Nepal Communist Party's rival faction blocked the route of a minister's vehicle and waived black flags, as they intensify protest against the Parliament dissolution. Police later arrested the All Nepal National Free Student Union (ANNFSU) protestors from the agitation site. The rival faction is led by former prime ministers, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Police and security officials did not reveal the identity of the minister who was inside the vehicle. Protestors chanted slogans against the dissolution of parliament by now caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and demanded the reinstatement of the parliament.

Nepal has plunged into a state of a constitutional crisis as now caretaker Prime Minister Oli dissolved the lower house last year calling fresh elections two years ahead of schedule. Elected in 2017 after a landslide victory, Oli became the first Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nepal after a communist alliance of CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Center secured a nearly two-thirds majority in the lower house.

The rival faction of the ruling NCP removed PM Oli from the party, amid increasing political unrest following his decision to dissolve the lower house of the Parliament. According to the rival faction's spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha, PM Oli no longer remains a member of the party. The decision of Oli is also being challenged in court with over a dozen cases filed in Apex Court with verdicts expected by the end of this month. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

