2 FBI agents shot dead while serving warrant in Florida

Two FBI agents shot dead and three others were injured on Tuesday while serving a warrant in South Florida, The Hill reported.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two FBI agents shot dead and three others were injured on Tuesday while serving a warrant in South Florida, The Hill reported. According to an FBI official's statement, the agents were shot at a residential complex in Sunrise at about 6 am (local time) while executing a court-ordered search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children.

The names of the two agents killed in the incident have not yet been identified. However, the injured agents were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition. The FBI reported the suspect is deceased, and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Sunrise Police Department told The Hill that the FBI, along with other agencies, went to serve a warrant at about 6 am before shots were fired. The suspect barricaded himself inside a home at the Water Terrace apartment complex, the department added. The spokesperson said authorities could not confirm how many shots were fired.

The Sunrise Police Department reported "heavy police presence" in the area and requested that residents in the surrounding community stay in their homes. Sunrise police told the Miami Herald that the resident was a man who was suspected in a federal child pornography investigation, The Hill reported.

Citing the Herald, The Hill reported that the FBI agents were executing a search warrant to obtain the suspect's computer and other evidence after tracking down the address of the computer via an internet service provider. If evidence was found, federal authorities were reportedly likely to charge the man with possessing child pornography. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

