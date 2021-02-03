Left Menu

US working with 'like-minded allies' India, Japan on Myanmar coup

Assessing the recent developments in Myanmar, United States senior State Department officials on Tuesday said they are frequently in contact with "like-minded allies and partners" in the region including India and Japan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:37 IST
US working with 'like-minded allies' India, Japan on Myanmar coup
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj Assessing the recent developments in Myanmar, United States senior State Department officials on Tuesday said they are frequently in contact with "like-minded allies and partners" in the region including India and Japan.

The President Joe Biden-led administration declared on Tuesday that the military takeover of the government in Myanmar was a coup, and threatened to reinstate sanctions and a review of US assistance to the Southeast Asian country. "We have certainly been in frequent contact with our like-minded allies and partners in the region; you mentioned Japan and India," a state department official told reporters.

Responding to a question, the official said the US was in touch with countries which have "good relations" with the Myanmar military, such as India and Japan. "We're having daily ongoing conversations with them and we certainly appreciate that some other countries have better contact with Burmese military than we do, so we're continuing those conversations," the official added.

Biden and senior administration officials had earlier condemned the military takeover that took place on Monday morning but refrained from immediately calling it a coup. The President said on Monday the United States may re-impose sanctions on Myanmar in connection with the most recent coup there.

In a statement dated Monday, Biden said that Washington will "stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack." "The military's seizure of power in Burma, the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, and the declaration of a national state of emergency are a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action. The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack," the President added. Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning and detained State Counsellor Aun Sang Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) leaders.

The military announced a one-year state of emergency and vowed to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election. Suu Kyi's NLD party won the election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...

Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL

Sheffield Uniteds improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1.After failing to win any of its first 17 games a first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021