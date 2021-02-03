Left Menu

10 security personnel killed, 11 injured in separate attacks in Afghanistan

At least ten members of the security forces were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in separate attacks in Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan provinces, TOLO News reported citing local officials.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least ten members of the security forces were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in separate attacks in Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan provinces, TOLO News reported citing local officials. The first incident took place in the Gosfandi district in Sar-e-Pul province on Tuesday night, said Asadullah Khuram, a member of the provincial council when the Taliban attacked a security outpost.

"Six Taliban were also killed in the clash," he said. However, the local officials and Taliban have not yet commented over the attacks. (ANI)

