Nepal: NCP rival faction holds torchlight protest against Parliament dissolution

Rival faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal on Wednesday held a torchlight protest in Kathmandu against KP Sharma Oli's decision of Parliament dissolution.

Nepal: NCP rival faction holds torchlight protest against Parliament dissolution
Nepal: Rival faction of ruling NCP hold torch light protest against the Parliament dissolution. Image Credit: ANI

Rival faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal on Wednesday held a torchlight protest in Kathmandu against KP Sharma Oli's decision of Parliament dissolution. The student wing of NCP, All Nepal National Free Student Union (ANNFSU) held torchlight protest in various parts of the capital where cadres chanted slogans against caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his unconstitutional move. They also appealed to make the general strike successful.

Splinter group led by Dahal and Nepal on Wednesday unveiled their new protest plans as per which they have called for a general strike on Thursday. The NCP rival faction also has opposed the government's move of administering the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed members of various constitutional bodies.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana administered the oath of office to almost four dozen people in various constitutional bodies in the presence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari. Following the dissolution of parliament, the newly appointed members of constitutional bodies took an oath of office and secrecy without a parliamentary hearing.

This comes after the rival faction of the ruling NCP party removed Oli from the party, amid increasing political unrest following his decision to dissolve the lower house of the Parliament. Meanwhile, after dissolving the Parliament, the PM also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021. (ANI)

