Left Menu

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 537,030, death toll reaches 8,175

Bangladesh reported 485 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 537,030 and death toll at 8,175, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:44 IST
Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 537,030, death toll reaches 8,175
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 485 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 537,030 and death toll at 8,175, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 15,273 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 481,917 including 611 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.52 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.74 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Alfa Laval Cluster President India, Middle East & Africa and Managing Director MEA

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Starting 1st February, 2021, Sergio Hicke takes up the position of Cluster President for Alfa Laval India, Middle East Africa. He takes over from Anantha Padmanabhan, who has retired at the end of 202...

Ruckus in Pak National Assembly, Opposition shout 'Go Imran Go' slogan

Unruly scenes were witnessed in Pakistans National Assembly on Thursday as the parliamentarians scuffled and shouted slogans such as Go Imran Go. According to a report by ARY News, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub had accused the previo...

AAP will continue to support protesting farmers: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the party will continue to support protesting farmers and asked the government to take back the new farm laws.Participating in a discussion on a motion thanking the President ...

Ravindra Verma suspended from Congress

Ravindra Verma, working presidentof Dhanbad District Congress Committee, has been suspendedfrom the party, a senior leader said on Thursday.District Congress Disciplinary Committee chairmanSuresh Chandra Jha said since Verma did not reply t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021