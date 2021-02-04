Left Menu

India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in environment free of terror: MEA

India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:43 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. Image Credit: ANI

India desires "normal neighbourly" relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. "India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such an environment" MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the weekly virtual press conference on Pakistan Army Chief's remarks of 'peaceful co-existence'.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that India and Pakistan must resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir "in a dignified and peaceful manner" and bring "this human tragedy to its logical conclusion". Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan, Gen Bajwa said "We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend hand of peace in all directions."

However, India has repeatedly said that talks and terror cannot go together and Pakistan should take demonstrable steps against terror groups operating from its soil responsible for terror attacks against India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

