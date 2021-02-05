Left Menu

EU top diplomat hopes Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be certified in Europe

The European Union's high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Friday he was hoping the EU medicines watchdog would be able to certify Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, following the recent article in The Lancet.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:42 IST
EU top diplomat hopes Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be certified in Europe
EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union's high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Friday he was hoping the EU medicines watchdog would be able to certify Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, following the recent article in The Lancet.

"I take to floor just to congratulate Russia for this success, and it's good news for the whole mankind because it means that we are going to have more tools to face the pandemic. I am very happy to read the scientific report published in the prestigious scientific magazine Lancet and now I am hoping that European Medical Agency will be able to certify the efficiency of the vaccine in order to be used also in the European states," Borrell said, adding that this would be good news for Europe given the shortage of vaccine doses it saw.

The high representative was speaking at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New study examines addiction medicine treatment

An assessment published this week in the journal The Lancet HIV provides new insight about an initiative to integrate treatment of opioid use disorder along with HIV in Vietnam. The study marks one of the first scientifically robust assessm...

Govt doctors go on strike against anomalies in pay revision

A section of government medicalcollege doctors in Kerala on Friday staged a relay hungerstrike demanding the state government to rectify anomalies inthe pay revision of the college lecturers.Led by the Kerala Government Medical College Teac...

Reshuffle at Congo state miner further entrenches Tshisekedi's authority

By Hereward Holland GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 5 Reuters - C ongos state mining company Gecamines has replaced its secretary general and other senior positions, an internal memo showed, bolstering the influence of President Fel...

WRAPUP 6-Protests against Myanmar junta spread despite arrests

Teachers and students in Myanmar rallied on Friday to a growing civil disobedience campaign as the anti-coup protest movement won the support of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyis party.Stepping up measures to quell discontent, police arrested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021