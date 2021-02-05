EU top diplomat hopes Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be certified in Europe

Brussels [Belgium], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union's high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Friday he was hoping the EU medicines watchdog would be able to certify Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, following the recent article in The Lancet.

"I take to floor just to congratulate Russia for this success, and it's good news for the whole mankind because it means that we are going to have more tools to face the pandemic. I am very happy to read the scientific report published in the prestigious scientific magazine Lancet and now I am hoping that European Medical Agency will be able to certify the efficiency of the vaccine in order to be used also in the European states," Borrell said, adding that this would be good news for Europe given the shortage of vaccine doses it saw.

The high representative was speaking at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

