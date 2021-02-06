Chile reports 3,786 new COVID-19 cases

Santiago [Chile], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chilean Health Ministry reported on Friday 3,786 COVID-19 infections and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 744,019 cases and 18,808 deaths. Minister of Health Enrique Paris told the press that in the last week there has been a 12 percent drop in the number of cases.

Paris also explained that in the last two weeks, 14 Chilean regions have reported a drop in infections, amid a resurgence across the country in the middle of the summer season in the southern hemisphere. Chile is under a "state of catastrophe" and a nighttime curfew, as several localities have returned to quarantines and the strengthening of restrictive measures, which has coincided with the beginning of the mass vaccination of the population against COVID-19 this week. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)