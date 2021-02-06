Argentina reports 8,374 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 8,374 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 1,970,009, the health ministry said. The ministry also reported 285 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 48,985.

The province of Buenos Aires has registered a total of 822,037 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out in March last year and remains as the hardest-hit region in the South American country. Argentina has decided to keep its borders closed to non-resident foreigners until Feb. 28 to prevent the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

