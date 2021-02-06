Left Menu

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Saturday 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total nationwide number of cases to 627,416.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 06-02-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:56 IST
Iraq reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Baghdad [Iraq], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Saturday 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total nationwide number of cases to 627,416. The new cases include 520 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 312 in Najaf, 192 in Karbala, 113 in Babil, and 112 in Basra, the ministry said in a statement.

It also reported eight more deaths taking the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,111. It said there were 1,020 more recoveries taking the total to 599,167.

A total of 5,892,705 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 40,481 done during the day. A separate statement by the ministry said that its Public Health Department issued some precautionary measures to control the spread of the virus, including the closure of malls, restaurants, and other public facilities that violate the health-protective measures.

The health department said it would take legal measures against private schools that do not abide by the health instructions.. It also called on universities and schools not to allow any student or teacher to enter these institutions without wearing masks.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country. On Thursday, a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Iraq said the Chinese government donated 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq.

Earlier, the Iraqi Ministry of Health said the Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs had approved the emergency use of China's Sinopharm and Britain's AstraZeneca vaccines to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

