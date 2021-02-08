Left Menu

India dispatches COVID-19 vaccines to Barbados, Dominica

India on Sunday dispatched two consignments of Covishield COVID-19 vaccines to the countries of Barbados and Dominica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:54 IST
India dispatches COVID-19 vaccines to Barbados, Dominica
Visuals from the scene of departure in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

India on Sunday dispatched two consignments of Covishield COVID-19 vaccines to the countries of Barbados and Dominica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. The consignments of vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) departed from Mumbai at 11:35 pm yesterday.

India had earlier provided Barbados with Covishield vaccines, for which the country's Prime Minister Mia Mottley has expressed her gratitude to the Indian government and the people for the "most generous" donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Mottley said: "I trust that you are well and safe. On behalf of my Government and people, I wish to express gratitude to you, your Government and the people of the Republic of India for its most generous donation of the Covishield vaccines (under the auspices of Oxford Astrazeneca)."

Recently, Barbados media had reported that the country will be receiving 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India. Barbados, with a population of over 2.87 lakhs, has recorded 1,641 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,274 persons have recovered.

Last month, Srivastava said New Delhi plans to supply 1 crore or 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to United Nations health workers under GAVI's (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) COVAX facility. Srivastava said that India plans to commercially export coronavirus vaccine to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada, Mongolia and other countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress' Revanth Reddy starts padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad in support of protesting farmers

Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Sunday started a padayatra foot march from Achampet in Telanganas Nagarkurnool district to Hyderabad in support of the protesting farmers.Speaking at a public meeting he urged the people to participate in the Ch...

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab on Monday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology NCS. According to the NCS, the quake took place at 648 am, 100 kilometers south-west o...

Thailand reports 186 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 186 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.The new infections took the overall total to 23,557, with fatalities remaining at 79. Also Read Thailand says COVID-19 vaccinations ...

Tanla's continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results

Tanla Platforms Limited today announced its results for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 in comparison with the same period the previous financial year.Key MetricsRevenues were Rs 654.1 crore, up by 21 EBITDA was Rs 126.9 crore, up by 99N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021