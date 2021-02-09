Committed to rules-based international order: PM Modi speaks to Biden
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Joe Biden while expressing their commitment to a rule-based international order, discussed their shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Joe Biden while expressing their commitment to a rule-based international order, discussed their shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to Biden on his success. Both sides also agreed to combat climate change.
"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change," he tweeted. The Prime Minister also said that he and the US President are looking forward to consolidate their strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
"President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. @POTUS," PM Modi said in a subsequent tweet. This is the first conversation between PM Modi and Biden since the latter's inauguration as the US President on January 20.(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- @JoeBiden
- PM Modi
- Indo-Pacific
- Biden
- @POTUS
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
PM Modi lauds EC for strengthening democracy, ensuring smooth conduct of polls
You converted challenge into opportunity: PM Modi lauds PMRBP awardee
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for being tight-lipped on China
PM Modi applauds Election Commission on National Voters Day
PM Modi interacts with award-winning children