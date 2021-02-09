Left Menu

Fiji stops all maritime transport as precautionary measure for tropical depression

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) has directed that all maritime transport ceases from midday Tuesday due to damaging winds caused by tropical depression TD09F which brings heavy rain and flash flooding in low lying areas likely to affect visibility.

ANI | Suva | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:41 IST
Fiji stops all maritime transport as precautionary measure for tropical depression
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) has directed that all maritime transport ceases from midday Tuesday due to damaging winds caused by tropical depression TD09F which brings heavy rain and flash flooding in low lying areas likely to affect visibility. All shipmasters, ship owners and ship agents for foreign and local ships, pilots, port management companies, marinas and yacht clubs are advised of the approaching tropical depression TD09F located about 200 km east-northeast of Nadi, Fiji's third-largest city.

According to the Nadi Weather Office, the system is slowly moving and expected to track southwards through the Fiji islands. Fijians have been warned to expect damaging winds for the land areas of the Lau islands while people in Vanua Levu, Fiji's second-largest island and Lomaiviti, an archipelago that consists of seven main islands are expected to experience heavy rain and strong winds.

The Nadi Weather Office said a strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of the Lomaiviti islands and Vanua Levu. Close to its center the depression is expected to have average winds of about 55 km per hour with gusts to about 80 km per hour. Destructive winds can cause damage to weak structures and houses of very light material, crops and vegetation. Flooding of roads, villages and communities near streams, major rivers and low-lying areas is likely with very rough to high seas.

People living near the coastal areas should expect sea flooding during high tide. Tropical Cyclone Ana, the first one that hit Fiji this year, caused extensive damage to the South Pacific island nation in January.

Last December, tropical cyclone Yasa also battered Fiji, killing four people while more than 1,500 homes were totally destroyed with 6,000 others partially damaged in Vanua Levu. People are still recovering from the damage caused by both cyclones.

The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year and Fiji is expected to experience up to three tropical cyclones during the 2020/2021 cyclone season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Rules-McGuire steps down as Collingwood president after racism report

Collingwood Magpies long-serving president Eddie McGuire stepped down from his role on Tuesday following an independent review which found systemic racism within the Australian Football League AFL club. McGuire, who spent 22 years at Collin...

4 hurt in fire after cylinder explodes in Noida company

Four people were injured on Tuesday when a fire broke out on the premises of a private company in Noida following an LPG cylinder explosion, police said.The incident took place around 11 am in Sector 4 of the city, the police said.Those inj...

Healthcare attains foremost priority for the first time in Union Budget says Gandharv Roy, Medica Group of Hospitals

Kolkata West Bengal India, February 9 ANIBusinessWire India It took a COVID 19 and the obliteration of 154K of the populace from India between March 2020 - Feb 2021, to mark the first day of February, to earmark Healthcare sector as an utmo...

Italy's Berlusconi says Europe will like League decision to back Draghi govt - paper

The decision by Italys far-right League party to back the government that former ECB head Mario Draghi is trying to forge is wise ad will be appreciated in Europe, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was quoted as saying on Tuesday.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021