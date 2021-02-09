Trump's second impeachment trial begins in US Senate

Former US President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial has formally commenced in the Senate on Tuesday (local time). Trump is the only US President in history to be impeached twice.

CNN reported that this is the first-ever impeachment trial of a former President. It will aim to answer whether one can incite an insurrection with impunity. The House of Representatives last month impeached the former president for inciting violence against the government over his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, which also claimed the life of a police officer.

However, the former President's lawyers argue that Trump is constitutionally ineligible to face an impeachment trial because he's no longer in office. They added that even if senators found the proceedings constitutional, his comments were protected under the First Amendment. On Monday, leaders of the Senate announced that they have reached a deal on the framework for Trump's impeachment trial.

"For the information of the Senate, the Republican leader and I, in consultation with both the House managers and former President Trump's lawyers, have agreed to a bipartisan resolution to govern the structure and timing of the impending trial," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said from the Senate floor, The Hill reported. "I'm pleased that leader Schumer and I were able to reach an agreement on a fair process and estimated timeline for the upcoming Senate trial... It will give senators as jurors ample time to receive the case and the arguments," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Under the deal, the Senate will debate and vote on day one of the trial whether or not the trial is constitutional. The deal also leaves the door open to calling witnesses. Opening arguments will start on Wednesday. Under the deal, the House impeachment managers and Trump's team will have 16 hours over two days each to present their case to the Upper House.

Earlier impeachments included former President Andrew Johnson's trial in 1868 for firing a Cabinet secretary without the consent of Congress, Bill Clinton in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice and Trump in 2020 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, reported CNN. (ANI)

