Left Menu

Trump's second impeachment trial begins in US Senate

Former US President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial has formally commenced in the Senate on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:58 IST
Trump's second impeachment trial begins in US Senate
Former US President Donald Trump (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

Former US President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial has formally commenced in the Senate on Tuesday (local time). Trump is the only US President in history to be impeached twice.

CNN reported that this is the first-ever impeachment trial of a former President. It will aim to answer whether one can incite an insurrection with impunity. The House of Representatives last month impeached the former president for inciting violence against the government over his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, which also claimed the life of a police officer.

However, the former President's lawyers argue that Trump is constitutionally ineligible to face an impeachment trial because he's no longer in office. They added that even if senators found the proceedings constitutional, his comments were protected under the First Amendment. On Monday, leaders of the Senate announced that they have reached a deal on the framework for Trump's impeachment trial.

"For the information of the Senate, the Republican leader and I, in consultation with both the House managers and former President Trump's lawyers, have agreed to a bipartisan resolution to govern the structure and timing of the impending trial," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said from the Senate floor, The Hill reported. "I'm pleased that leader Schumer and I were able to reach an agreement on a fair process and estimated timeline for the upcoming Senate trial... It will give senators as jurors ample time to receive the case and the arguments," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Under the deal, the Senate will debate and vote on day one of the trial whether or not the trial is constitutional. The deal also leaves the door open to calling witnesses. Opening arguments will start on Wednesday. Under the deal, the House impeachment managers and Trump's team will have 16 hours over two days each to present their case to the Upper House.

Earlier impeachments included former President Andrew Johnson's trial in 1868 for firing a Cabinet secretary without the consent of Congress, Bill Clinton in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice and Trump in 2020 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's impeachment trial starts with graphic video of deadly Capitol assault

Donald Trumps historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last months deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate. House of Representatives Dem...

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowes Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and the executive...

FACTBOX-What Biden is doing to bring more refugees into the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden is proposing to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 from the record-low 15,000 set by his predecessor Donald Trump.U.S. State Department officials are expected to meet this week with key lawmakers in a form...

Biden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rules

President Joe Bidens pick as budget director on Tuesday struck a critical tone against China, voicing concern about potential security threats posed by Chinese technology and accusing Beijing of failing to meet bilateral commitments. Neera ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021