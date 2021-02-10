Left Menu

Biden won't weigh in arguments on Trump's impeachment trial: White House

US President Joe Biden will not weigh in on the arguments from both Republican and Democratic sides during former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday (local time).

US President Joe Biden.. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden will not weigh in on the arguments from both Republican and Democratic sides during former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday (local time). "Joe Biden is the president, he's not a pundit. He's not going to opine on the back-and-forth arguments, nor is he watching them, that are taking place in the Senate," The Hill quoted Psaki saying during the daily White House press briefing.

"...Our focus and the president's focus is on putting people back to work, getting the pandemic under control, and that means we're not going to weigh in on every question about the impeachment trial and we don't feel it's necessary or our role to do that," she added. According to The Hill, the White House has been steadfast in its commitment to avoid chiming in on Trump's trial. Psaki has repeatedly declined to outline the White House's position on Trump's guilt or the mechanics of the trial and Biden has deferred to the Senate when asked about the proceedings.

On Monday, Psaki had told reporters that Biden will not be spending too much time on Trump's second impeachment trial. The House of Representatives last month delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

Last month, Biden had told CNN that he believed the Senate impeachment trial "has to happen." (ANI)

