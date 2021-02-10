Left Menu

China's power to inflict damage to Czech for supporting Taiwan, Tibet 'greatly overestimated': Prague mayor

Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib said that he believed that China's power to inflict economic damage on the Czech Republic for his expressions of solidarity towards Taiwan and Tibet is 'greatly overestimated'.

ANI | Prague | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:08 IST
Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib said that he believed that China's power to inflict economic damage on the Czech Republic for his expressions of solidarity towards Taiwan and Tibet is 'greatly overestimated'. During an interview with a Czech think tank named Sinopsis, Hrib said that he was not afraid of angering pro-China figures in Czech society through his actions as mayor, such as travelling to Taiwan or inviting Lobsong Sangay, the leader of Tibet's government-in-exile, to visit Prague City Hall, reported Focus Taiwan.

He further said that he felt "a moral duty" to state that China is "an unreliable business partner" that has failed to follow through on promised investment in the Czech Republic and that speaking out against human rights violations is of greater priority than economic gain. "I don't feel that I have suffered any personal cost for my support for Tibet or Taiwan," he said, despite threats of economic retribution levelled by China after a large Czech delegation visited Taiwan last year. He further commented that the big result of these threats was that Beijing cancelled a planned order of Czech pianos that were later purchased by a domestic buyer, which was the "extent of the damage they could possibly do".

"So I think it's obvious from this situation that (China's) business power in the Czech Republic is actually very much overestimated," he remarked. The mayor also explained a decision he made in 2019 to cancel Prague's sister city relationship with Beijing amid the latter's refusal to renegotiate on the language in the agreement related to Beijing's one-China policy, Focus Taiwan reported.

Hrib argued that the partnership agreement, which was signed by his predecessor in 2016, was overly political and included multiple projects that benefitted only Beijing. The partnership agreement did not respect Prague with respect, and Beijing's sister city agreements with London and the Latvian capital of Riga make no reference to the one-China policy, he argued.

"We decided to have closer ties with Taipei, as we have more common objectives with that city," Hrib said, adding that the partnership with Taiwan's capital has been "very fruitful." Despite his belief that China's influence in Czech society has been overestimated, Hrib said the country would nevertheless be wise to keep its guard up.

He also highlighted the 2019 "Home Credit" affair, in which a business owned by a Czech billionaire was found to be funding a pro-Beijing public relations campaign in return for alleged financial benefits in China. This incident shows how a relatively small group of people can try to "sell the whole country's credit" on democracy and human rights issues in order to gain business access, the Prague mayor said. (ANI)

