Left Menu

Nepal Communist Party factions to hold rally against Oli's Parliament dissolution

Rival faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal will hold a "mass rally" on Wednesday in Kathmandu against Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision of Parliament dissolution.

ANI | Nepal | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:34 IST
Nepal Communist Party factions to hold rally against Oli's Parliament dissolution
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rival faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal will hold a "mass rally" on Wednesday in Kathmandu against Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision of Parliament dissolution. According to Khabarhub, the disgruntled faction will take out rallies against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) from five different places prior to converging into a mass meeting at Bhrikuti Mandap.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the spokesperson of the NCP, said the rallies will be taken out from Pulchowk, Tripureshwor, Maitighar Mandala, Kaiser Mahal, and Jamal and a huge mass assembly will be held at Bhrikuti Mandap, Khabarhub reported. The Prachanda-Nepal faction has been demonstrating after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Oli's recommendation on December 20. After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the decision of dissolution of Parliament is being challenged in court with over a dozen cases filed in Nepal's Supreme Court whose verdicts are expected by the end of this month. Elected in 2017 after a landslide victory, Oli became the first Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nepal after the communist alliance of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) secured nearly two-third majorities in the lower house.

The alliance which turned into a new party under name of the NCP headed for a split within 2 years of unity. The party has practically split into two after Oli decided to dissolve the lower house on December 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 of a family found dead in Kolkata's Thakurpukur

The bodies of three members of afamily were found hanging from the ceiling at their house insouth Kolkatas Thakurpukur area on Wednesday morning, policesaid.The bodies of Chandrabrata Mondal 50, his wifeMayarani 45 and their son Supriyo 28 ...

South Africa says J&J vaccine will be given to health workers in study

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday that the country would vaccinate health workers with Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine in the form of an implementation study in partnership with the Medical Research Council.The decision com...

India's Biological E looking to make 600 mln J&J vaccine shots a year

Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd is looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of Johnson and Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine annually, its managing director told Reuters on Wednesday. The countrys inoculation drive i...

IPL 2021: RCB appoint Sanjay Bangar as batting consultant

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjay Bangar as the new batting consultant ahead of Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Bangar comes with a vast experience of having coached the national team and also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021