Iranian FM Zarif thanks India for Islamic Revolution anniversary greetings
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday thanked India for extending greetings on the eve of the Islamic Revolution anniversary.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 09:42 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday thanked India for extending greetings on the eve of the Islamic Revolution anniversary. Thanking India and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he tweeted, "Many thanks to you my friend and the people and Government of India. I look forward to continuing to work with you to further strengthen our bilateral relations".
Iranian Revolution refers to the popular movement in Iran (1979) to overthrow a pro-western monarchy and establish an Islamic republic. As a result of the Iranian Revolution, Iran became the Islamic Republic. 11 February 2020 marks the 41st anniversary of the Iranian Revolution. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
