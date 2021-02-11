Left Menu

Mexico to receive 1 million doses of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine, says Prez Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a news conference on Wednesday informed that the country would receive around a million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine sent from India in the early hours of Sunday.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:30 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a news conference on Wednesday informed that the country would receive around a million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine sent from India in the early hours of Sunday. Indian envoy to Mexico Manpreet Vohra also announced, "To assist #Mexico's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, I am delighted to confirm that 500,000 Made-in-India vaccines are scheduled to reach here on Sunday," tweeted the Indian Embassy in Mexico.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Earlier, Dominica and Barbados on Wednesday received 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

India has also supplied Indian-made vaccines to countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Bangladesh. (ANI)

