Fund being set up for Myanmar civil servants sacked for protesting against military rule

Support Heroes Group, a group of volunteer organisations and social development agencies on Thursday collaborated with singers and celebrities to establish a fund to support civil servants who have been terminated for joining the anti-military rule protests and civil disobedience movement (CDM), reported Myanmar Times.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Support Heroes Group, a group of volunteer organisations and social development agencies on Thursday collaborated with singers and celebrities to establish a fund to support civil servants who have been terminated for joining the anti-military rule protests and civil disobedience movement (CDM), reported Myanmar Times. The military leaders on February 1 staged a coup d'etat and detained National League for Democracy (NLD) state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other NLD members.

"The government which is taking office now is not a democratically elected one," said a representative of the group who asked not to be identified amid worries of retribution. "They have seized power forcibly and the people across the country are demonstrating to clearly show their opposition to this government." He added the existing military government can only be removed through a determined and strong civil disobedience campaign.

"We earnestly encourage more civilian servants to participate in the campaign,'' he added. Many singers, celebrities and professionals are joining the Heroes Support Fund to do their share in ensuring the return of democracy in the country, according to the advocate of the fund.

"We have created Facebook accounts and people are contacting us," he said. "We make donor and recipients directly meet and talk with each other. We have set up this organisation on our own accord. Many civil servants wish for a monthly salary only as they still have a place to stay, along with their families," he added. The CDM is supported by medical staff, trade unions, and other members of society.

Protests have erupted across Myanmar, including Yangon and other key cities despite military repression. (ANI)

