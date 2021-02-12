Left Menu

UK records coldest February night since 1955

The United Kingdom on Thursday recorded its coldest February night across the country since February 1955, reported the UK Met office.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:16 IST
UK records coldest February night since 1955
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom on Thursday recorded its coldest February night across the country since February 1955, reported the UK Met office. Informing about the harsh weather, the UK Met office tweeted, "We can now confirm that last night was the coldest February night across the UK since 23rd February 1955. That includes the infamous winter of 1962/1963 Snowflake. The #temperature in Braemar, Aberdeenshire fell to minus 23.0 °C at 08:13 this morning."

This is the coldest February night for the UK in the last 66 years. As per DW News Agency on Thursday, the past week's sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfalls across Europe is more than just a cold winter. They are made more likely by the collapse of the polar vortex -- a huge ring of cold winds raging in the Earth's stratosphere -- at the North Pole.

The polar vortex is closely connected to the jet stream, a band of strong winds about 10 kilometers above the ground. At the polar front, this flows between warm air from the tropics and subtropics, and cold polar air. The pressure extremes that form in this transitional area at lower layers are sometimes referred to in weather reports as the Icelandic low or the Azores high, reported DW News Agency. The jet stream usually determines the winter weather in Europe: if it is strong and flows from west to east, it brings mild, windy and rainy weather from the Atlantic, and holds the cold air from the Arctic.

But if the jet stream is weak and wavy, the polar vortex also weakens, and sometimes breaks down completely. The cold snap across Europe is the result of a weak jet stream -- more precisely a dip -- that has caused a strong and long-lasting collapse of the polar vortex, explained DW News Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LIC felicitates motormen of Central Railway Mumbai

New Delhi India, February 12 ANIMediawire The Covid-19 pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill. But the wheels of Central Railway, Mumbai did not stop. When the whole world was confined to their homes due to Coronavirus, the Lockdo...

Democrats pushing Biden's COVID-19 bill through House panels

Democrats pushed half of President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through a House committee Thursday, advancing USD 1,400 payments for millions of Americans and other initiatives that Republicans call too costly, economica...

Petronet Dec qtr net up 30 pc on demand resurgence

Petronet LNG Ltd, Indias largest gas importer, on Friday reported a 30 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit as demand reached pre-COVID levels.The companys net profit in October-December 2020, stood at Rs 878.47 crore, or Rs 5.8...

UK records coldest February night since 1955

The United Kingdom on Thursday recorded its coldest February night across the country since February 1955, reported the UK Met office. Informing about the harsh weather, the UK Met office tweeted, We can now confirm that last night was the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021