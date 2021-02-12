Left Menu

After expressing concern, Canadian PM now praises India for holding dialogue with protesting farmers

In what can be termed as a U-turn now, Canada has praised the Indian government for holding several rounds of dialogue with agitating farmers who are sitting on borders of the national capital protesting against farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:13 IST
MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. Image Credit: ANI

In what can be termed as a U-turn now, Canada has praised the Indian government for holding several rounds of dialogue with agitating farmers who are sitting on borders of the national capital protesting against farm laws. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conveyed this during his recent phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly, Canada had earlier raised concerns over the agitations.

"You would have seen the readouts from both sides on the farmers protest, PM Trudeau commended efforts of India to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy. He also acknowledges the responsibility of his government in providing protection to Indian personnel and premises in Canada," Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told reporters here. Canada also assured security to Indian diplomatic missions and diplomats as massive protests by separatists and pro-Khalistani leaders have been organised ever since the farmers' agitation started nearly two months ago.

India view overseas protests as a larger international conspiracy and handiwork of pro-Khalistan separatists who want to destabilise and defame India. Earlier PM Trudeau, while expressing concern about farmers protest. had said, "The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends. Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest."

His comments caused outrage in India and New Delhi termed PM Trudeau's remarks as unwarranted. Responding to the question on the supply of vaccines to Canada, the MEA spokesperson said, "Decision on these supplies will of course be calibrated as per domestic production and the requirements of national vaccination programme which is the largest vaccination drive in the world."

Canada had asked India to allow the supply of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

