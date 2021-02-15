Israel to allow 2,000 air travelers to enter every day

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Israel's coronavirus cabinet has allowed up to 2,000 foreign air travellers to enter the country every day, the prime minister's office and the health ministry said Sunday. "The ministerial cabinet has endorsed the transport minister's plan for inbound and outgoing flights ... Up to 2,000 people will be able to fly into Israel every day," a statement read.

The defense ministry has been tasked with contracting hotels where arrivals will be quarantined. Israel largely closed Ben Gurion Airport, the Jewish state's main gateway, on January 25 in an effort to prevent mutant coronavirus strains from entering. (ANI/Sputnik)

