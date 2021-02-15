Left Menu

Biden plans to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, China in G7 meeting on Friday

US President Joe Biden will participate in a virtual G7 meeting on Friday where he plans to discuss efforts to rebuild the global economy, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the G7's economic stance towards China.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 09:03 IST
Biden plans to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, China in G7 meeting on Friday
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden will participate in a virtual G7 meeting on Friday where he plans to discuss efforts to rebuild the global economy, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the G7's economic stance towards China. Citing a White House statement, The Hill reported that at the UK-hosted virtual gathering, Biden will "focus on a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic," suggesting that the Biden administration will pursue an approach to the COVID-19 pandemic that involves US allies in a greater role than did the Trump administration, which pulled the US out of the World Health Organisation-led COVAX effort to distribute vaccines in less developed nations.

However, in the month of January, the Biden administration pledged to vaccinate 100 million Americans within the first 100 days of the president taking office. Other discussions with leaders at the summit will focus on economic recovery from the pandemic, which left millions out of work in the US alone, as well as the G7's economic stance towards China, which the president has vowed to hold accountable for acts of economic espionage and other disputed trade issues, The Hill reported.

According to the statement from the White House, "President Biden will also discuss the global economic recovery, including the importance of all industrialized countries maintaining economic support for the recovery and collective measures to build back better." "President Biden will also discuss the need to make investments to strengthen our collective competitiveness and the importance of updating global rules to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China," the statement read.

Meanwhile, this will be his first meeting with leaders from the Group of Seven nations as US President. G7 is a grouping of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the European Union (EU). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...

Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer

A snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was...

Another elephant found dead in Karlapat sanctuary, 6 jumbos die in 14 days

Another female elephant wasfound dead near a waterbody at Karlapat Wildlife sanctuary inOdishas Kalahandi district, a Forest official said.With the latest jumbo death, six elephants fivefemale and a calf - have died at Karlapat Wildlife san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021