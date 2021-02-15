Jaishankar extends greetings to Serbia on National Day

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:05 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to the Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, the government and its citizens on the occasion of their National Day. He also expressed hope to further strengthen ties between both countries.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "Extend greetings to FM Nikola Selakovic and the Government and people of Serbia on their National Day. Our strong and time-tested relationship will continue to flourish." Serbia National Day is a holiday celebrated every February 15 to commemorate the outbreak of the First Serbian Uprising in 1804, which evolved into the Serbian Revolution against Ottoman rule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

