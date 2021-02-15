India's Act East policy, Japan's vision for Indo-Pacific converge at north east: Japanese envoy

The north eastern part of India is situated where India's Act East policy and Japan's vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific converge, said Satoshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India. Speaking during an event here, Suzuki said: "I would start by stressing how much grateful the Japanese people are to India. Japan could not have risen from the ashes of the Second World War without the kind support of India."

He added that India had offered reconciliation to Japan following the events of the Second World War, for which Japan was indebted. "Japan was the first country to have achieved economic development in Asia. I believe Japan, therefore, has a moral obligation to share our experience with fellow Asian countries and there still remain so many things, which must be shared with India," he added.

Suzuki also commented that he felt at home in Assam as the scenery reminded him of his hometown. Speaking on the importance of the north-east region, the Japanese envoy said it was indispensable for India to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy.

"I am sure India is driving and mobilising all its capacities and resources for this goal. I believe that abundant human and natural resources as well as the rich cultural diversity of Assam are no exception and need to be tapped to their full potential," he added. "North east is situated where India's Act East Policy and Japan's vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific converge," he further said.

He further informed that the Japanese government is ready to offer development assistance to important infrastructure in Assam. "Japanese govt can offer development assistance for necessary infrastructure. It's up to Japanese businessmen to choose Assam for investment. They need to know Assam better to consider its potentials," he added.

Suzuki had earlier visited the Guwahati Water Supply Project in Assam with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "Visited #Guwahati Water Supply project site with @DrSJaishankar. Japan is pleased to support this important project. Clean water will soon flow to the homes in Guwahati," tweeted the Japanese envoy.

"A foreign policy that makes a difference to the lives of people. At the JICA-funded Guwahati water supply project site along the Brahmaputra. Reviewing its progress along with the Japanese Ambassador @EOJinIndia," tweeted Jaishankar. (ANI)

