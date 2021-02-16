Left Menu

Malaysia to begin COVID-19 vaccination campaign on February 26

The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to Malaysia on February 21, allowing the nation to launch the mass vaccination campaign on February 26, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Tuesday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:34 IST
Malaysia to begin COVID-19 vaccination campaign on February 26
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to Malaysia on February 21, allowing the nation to launch the mass vaccination campaign on February 26, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Tuesday. "The rollout of the programme will begin on Feb 26," Muhuyiddin Yassin said while presenting the national COVID-19 immunization plan, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

The prime minister noted that he would be the first person to receive the vaccine in the country in order boost public confidence in the safety of the vaccine. The Malaysian leader also announced the launch of the www.VaksinCovid.gov.my website, where every citizen can find the national vaccination plan and relevant instructions.

The slogan of the vaccination program is "protect yourself, protect all." In late 2020, Malaysia inked a deal with Pfizer on procurement of 12.8 million doses of its vaccine and later agreed to purchase additional 12.2 million doses.

Kuala Lumpur also signed a deal with China's Sinovac to purchase its COVID-19 vaccine and to manufacture it domestically. The country plans to start administering Sinovac's vaccine shots in early March. In addition, Malaysia plans to use Russia's Sputnik V and the vaccine developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca. As of now, Malaysia has reported over 266,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 218,000 recoveries, and 975 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patel elected as Asian Zone president

President of Gujarat State Chess Association, Ajay H Patel, was unanimously elected as the chief of Asian Zone 3.7 during the Annual General Body meeting of All India Chess Federation here.The AGM was held on Sunday. Patel is also the chair...

Religare Enterprises Strengthens its Board

Appoints Hamid Ahmed and Dr. Vijay Shankar Madan as Independent DirectorsNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirThe Board of Religare Enterprises Limited REL on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021, inducted two new Independent members to its Board of Director...

European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump

European shares hovered near one-year highs on Tuesday as investors bet a bumper U.S. stimulus package will power global economic growth this year, while Glencore led a rally among mining stocks after reinstating its dividend. The pan-Europ...

Myanmar: ‘World is watching’, UN Special Envoy urges military to refrain from violence

In a conversation with the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Soe Win, Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener reinforced that the right of peaceful assembly must fully be respected and that demonstrators are not subjected to reprisal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021