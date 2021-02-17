Left Menu

Two Chinese online producers disappeared after they mocked Xi Jinping

Two Chinese online video producers known for poking fun at Chinese President Xi Jinping have disappeared on the eve of Lunar New Year, Asia News reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:25 IST
Two Chinese online producers disappeared after they mocked Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image Credit: ANI

Two Chinese online video producers known for poking fun at Chinese President Xi Jinping have disappeared on the eve of Lunar New Year, Asia News reported. The two have reported missing by the head of the Qiang Guo Wa Ha, one of several YouTube channels specialised in Ru Bao, a Mandarin term used to describe mocking the Chinese president.

According to the Apple Daily newspaper and Radio Free Asia, the chairperson and a manager of the Ru Mo Xin Lian She YouTube channel disappeared last Tuesday. Online, several channels have been referring to Xi as Bao Zi, a steamed bun in Mandarin, ever since he visited a chain restaurant in Beijing and ordered buns in December 2013.

Ru Bao channels also depict the Chinese leader as Winnie the Pooh, the animated bear made famous by Disney. YouTube has removed several videos posted from channels mocking Xi, ostensibly for violating the copyrights of Shanghai Hode Information Technology Co Ltd.

The Chinese Communist Party has long been accused to suppress the idea that could undermine the sweeping authority. In just the past few years, the government has attempted to muzzle critics by making them disappear without a trace, ordering people to physically barge into their houses, or locking up those close to critics as a kind of blackmail.

In late December, a Chinese activist, who retweeted a video of 'ink girl' Dong Yaoqiang, has been charged with "inciting subversion of state power", an offence punishable by life imprisonment. Ou Biaofeng was detained by police on December 3 after he voiced his support on Twitter for Dong.

In 2018, Dong had live-streamed a video of herself splashing ink on a poster of President Xi Jinping, while accusing the Communist Party of "thought control". Dong was forcibly admitted to a psychiatric unit twice since the 2018 incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai mayor travels in local train to spread awareness about face masks

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday travelled in a local train here to spread awareness about the use of face masks among citizens in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city, a civic official said.Before boarding the train at B...

COVID-19 vaccine maybe available in open market by year end: AIIMS Director

By Sahil Pandey Coronavirus vaccines might be available in the open market by end of the year only when prime targeted people are covered and there is an equivalence of supply and demand, said Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Inst...

Woman's death: BJP accuses Maha govt of suppressing the case

Amid allegations that a Maharashtra minister was connected to the death of a woman from Pune, the opposition BJP on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the Shiv Sena-led government, saying it was trying to suppress the case.Some social media ...

Pakistan unlikely to exit 'grey' list of global terror funding watchdog until June

Pakistan is unlikely to exit the Financial Action Task Forces grey list until June, despite its efforts to garner support from the member nations ahead of the plenary meeting of the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021