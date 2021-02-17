Left Menu

Gunmen attack school, abduct students in north-central Nigeria: Source

Unidentified gunmen stormed a secondary school in north-central Nigeria early Wednesday and abducted some students, according to a security source.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lagos [Ukraine], Feburary 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Unidentified gunmen stormed a secondary school in north-central Nigeria early Wednesday and abducted some students, according to a security source. The Government Science College, located in Kagara, a town in Niger state, accommodate about 1,000 students and staff members, the police source, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua.

Some students managed to escape; the school is doing a headcount to see how many students are missing. Authorities are trying to locate the gunmen and the abducted students, deploying military aircraft, the source said.

There has been no official confirmation yet of the attack. (ANI/Xinhua)

