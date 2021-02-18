Left Menu

Italian Senate gives new govt of Draghi vote of confidence

The Italian Senate has given the new government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi a vote of confidence.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:43 IST
Italian Senate gives new govt of Draghi vote of confidence
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. Image Credit: ANI

Rome [Italy], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Italian Senate has given the new government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi a vote of confidence. On Saturday, the new Italian government with Draghi at its head was sworn in. The new cabinet was formed after weeks of a political crisis that played out on the differences among the previous coalition forces about the approaches to economic recovery and resulted in the resignation of former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The new government was supported by 262 members of the upper chamber of the Italian parliament, while 40 lawmakers opposed the Draghi-led cabinet. To get the vote of confidence, the government needed 161 votes. On Thursday, a similar vote will take place in the Chamber of Deputies.

The new cabinet of ministers includes representatives of the right-wing Lega and Forza Italia parties, centrist and left-wing Democratic Party, populist Five Star Movement (M5S), centrist Italia Viva party and the leftist Article One. Several lawmakers from M5S refused to support the new government as a result of the internal differences on forming the new cabinet. (ANI/Sputnik)

