Whole Lebanon left without electricity over heavy snowfall
ANI | Beirut | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:46 IST
Beirut [Lebanon], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The whole territory of Lebanon has been left without electricity because of the heavy snowfall that hit the Middle East country, the national energy company said.
"As a result of the snowstorm that hit Lebanon, the high voltage lines of the Lebanese power grid were overloaded at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday [14:35 GMT], after which all power generating stations were disconnected from the power grid," the company said in a statement, as quoted by the LBC broadcaster.
Maintenance service teams are currently trying to restore power supplies. (ANI/Sputnik)
