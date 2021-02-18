Left Menu

Amazon to team up with Hon Hai on Indian manufacturing operation

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to work with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. as part of the American company's first manufacturing operation in India.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:31 IST
Amazon to team up with Hon Hai on Indian manufacturing operation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to work with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. as part of the American company's first manufacturing operation in India. According to Focus Taiwan citing a statement on Amazon Blog in India, the company said it will start manufacturing efforts in the country by teaming up with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Hon Hai in Chennai, to roll out its set-top box device Fire TV Stick.

The manufacturing cooperation with Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn on the global market, is scheduled to begin later this year, according to Amazon. "The device manufacturing program will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, catering to the demands of customers in India," Amazon said in the statement as quoted by Focus Taiwan.

The venture with Hon Hai will give the American company its first production line in India, a move which echoes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (self-reliant India) campaign, according to Amazon. Amazon said the company "will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand" in India.

Hon Hai and Amazon have worked together in the field of electric car development. Amazon Web Services has cooperated with Hon Hai's MIH Open Platform, which provides hardware and software to other automakers for electric car development, Focus Taiwan reported. This comes as Amazon is set to begin manufacturing electronic devices in India later this year, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad held a virtual meeting with Amit Agarwal, Amazon's Global Senior Vice President and Country Head for India.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Estonian diplomat in retaliatory step

Russia is expelling a diplomat from Estonia in retaliation for the Baltic countrys expulsion of a Russian envoy.The Russian Foreign Ministrys spokeswoman said Thursday that the Estonian ambassador was informed of the move at a meeting where...

Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisis

Mexicos economy minister said on Thursday she had spoken to a senior U.S. official to seek joint immediate solutions to problems caused by a cold snap emergency in Texas that has hit energy supplies in both countries.Economy Minister Tatian...

NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraqs security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.The size of...

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

The World Health Organization says it will be sending more than 11,000 Ebola vaccinations to the West African nation of Guinea in the coming days to combat the recent epidemic of the deadly hemorrhagic fever that has been declared in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021