Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Myanmar

Mawlaik [Myanmar], February 20 (AMI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (local time).

There have been no reports of victims and damage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

