Turkish police detain 9 IS suspects in Istanbul

Turkish police on Friday launched operations against suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) and detained nine suspects, local media reported.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Turkish police on Friday launched operations against suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) and detained nine suspects, local media reported. The Istanbul Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Unit teams raided 10 locations across the city to capture those allegedly involved in terror activities, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

Those targeted in operations were active IS terrorists in Syria and Iraq, and later entered Turkey illegally, Anadolu said, adding that eight of them were foreign nationals. Police seized organizational documents and digital materials during the raids, the report said.

The IS has been blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

