Left Menu

India, PM Modi hailed globally for providing COVID-19 vaccination assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lauded by the global leaders as India continues to lead in assisting the countries under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:27 IST
India, PM Modi hailed globally for providing COVID-19 vaccination assistance
Indian-made vaccines arrives in Serbia on Sunday under the Vaccine Maitri initiative (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lauded by the global leaders as India continues to lead in assisting the countries under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, India had dispatched a consignment of 50,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Seychelles.

Soon after receiving the vaccine, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan in his state of the nation address in the National Assembly of Seychelles on January 22, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. "I thank Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India for making us the first African country to which India has donated the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine," he said.

He further said, "We can give this vaccine to all our population including those who are above 60 years so once again thank you very much for helping us in our mass vaccination programme." On February 20, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his two-nation tour to Maldives and Mauritius handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem.

India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country. Maldivian FM Shahid thanked India for the "generous gift" of 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines adding that the two countries would overcome the COVID-19 pandemic together.

"Additional 100,000 doses of hope! Thankyou to the people of India for this generous gift. Delighted to accept, with Health Minister Naseem, on behalf of Government & people of the Maldives! Together, we will overcome #Covid19! Together, we will succeed," Shahid wrote in a tweet. According to informed sources, India's rapid and comprehensive assistance to the Maldives since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has further reinforced its credentials of being the first responder. Maldives was the first country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India when India gifted 100,000 doses in January 2021.

On February 21, a consignment of Indian-made vaccines arrived in Serbia under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. Earlier, Jaishankar had said that India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, he announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'TN doubled volume in cross-border e-trade during lockdown'

Coimbatore, Feb 24 PTI Tamil Nadu doubled its volume during the COVID-19 lockdown in cross-border e-commerce, leading much above the national average growth of around 20 per cent during the period, said Payoneer, a leading cross- border dig...

Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some content was inadvertently blocked on its social network platform when it banned all news content in Australia.The block on non-news content was, however, reversed quickly, the company said in a blog post....

BSH Household to manufacture dishwashers in India as pandemic stokes demand

With a spike in demand for dishwashers globally due to the pandemic and supplies becoming an issue, BSH Household Appliances - a part of German technology and services major, Bosch group - is planning to start manufacturing the appliance in...

EU countries' COVID-19 curbs must not hurt trade - official

European Union countries must ensure travel and border restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of new coronavirus variants do not hurt trade in goods and services in the blocs single market, a senior official said on Wednesday. Belgium -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021