EU welcomes India, Pakistan decision on ceasefire along LoC

The European Union on Friday has welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan to observe a strict ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union on Friday has welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan to observe a strict ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir. In a tweet, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU, Nabila Massrali wrote that the agreement is an important step in the interest of regional peace and stability on which to further bilateral dialogue.

"The European Union welcomes the agreement between India and Pakistan to observe a strict ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and to engage through the established mechanisms. An important step in the interest of regional peace & stability on which to further bilateral dialogue," she wrote. The United States on Thursday welcomed India and Pakistan's decision to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, calling it a "positive step" towards greater peace and stability in South Asia.

Hours after New Delhi and Islamabad issued a statement on a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of two countries, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki welcomed the joint statement and urged both countries to keep building upon the progress. "The United States welcomes the joint statement between India and Pakistan, that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the Line of Control starting on February 25. This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress," Psaki said.

On Thursday, India and Pakistan have released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25. Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24/25," the joint statement said. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India desires normal neighborly relations with Pakistan, however, added that New Delhi's position remains unchanged on key issues.

India has a stated position that talks with Pakistan cannot take place until it stops supporting terrorists and infiltration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

